Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K date confirmed for 2025

Organisers of the Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K have confirmed the event is set to come back to the town next year and will take place on its new Spring date of Sunday 11th May 2025.

The route will start and finish in Queens Park and will be centred on the heart of Chesterfield, taking in major landmarks such as the town’s famous crooked spire. It will also feature service and cheer stations on the course and start at 10 am.

As its name suggests, the Redbrik Foundation is once again the title partner of the 10k event, alongside other charity partners Ashgate Hospice, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and Cavendish Cancer Care. To date, the event has raised over £230,000 for several charities and good causes.

The Redbrik Foundation is a charitable trust which supports a number of local organisations each year, primarily seeking to enhance the lives of children and young people, the elderly or vulnerable and those with disabilities.

John Timms, Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K Event Director, said: “We are delighted to be bringing the event back to Chesterfield for a fourth time in Spring next year.

“When we launched the 10k event back in 2021 it was with a view to deliver a fantastic race for both participants and the local community to engage with and enjoy. To have raised so much money for local charities is a wonderful legacy for the event and one that we are really proud of.

“As event organisers, we once again want to thank event sponsors and partners, and the wider community for their support.

“We also wish to thank our key partners, including Redbrik, as well as Chesterfield Borough Council.”

David Cooper, Trustee of the Redbrik Foundation, said: “We are very proud to support this event, which has so much goodwill from all involved. It has been great to give something back to the town that has continually supported our estate agency business, Redbrik.

“We love this town and we want to see it thrive. Events such as this help to do that, with huge numbers of people coming to Chesterfield from all parts of the country to support, contribute or take part. I am very much looking forward to seeing the streets filled with runners and supporters on 11 May 2025.”