10 questions with...Murdo Macleod, founder of Zest Mixology

Born on the banks of Loch Ness, Murdo Macleod developed a loved for cocktail culture when he became a sales representative for Bacardi in Soho and Covent Garden.
In 2011, the cocktail connoisseur decided to break out on his own with Leeds-based pop-up bar concept Zest Mixology.
This week’s 10 questions with... sees Murdo Macleod talk dinner with Lady Gaga and doing business in Yorkshire.
