10 questions with...Richard Michie, The Marketing Optimist

Richard Michie, who is the managing director of Leeds-based The Marketing Optimist, has spent over 25 years in the marketing industry.

But what does he enjoy doing when he’s not helping organisations get their message out to people?

Find out in the latest episode of ‘10 questions with…’ as we grill him on everything from music to holidays.

