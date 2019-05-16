10 questions with... sewing entrepreneur Jenni Smith

Have your say

Sewing entrepreneur Jenni Smith is keen to share her passion for all things sewing with other people.

The Ilkley-based entrepreneur is running sewing classes as well as selling sewing patterns and quilts.

Jenni Smith from Ilkley is passionate about sewing. 8th May 2019. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Ms Smith talks about the things she enjoys when she’s not cutting and stitching fabric.

It’s the latest episode of ‘10 questions with...’

Watch previous 10 questions with...

Chris Hill, Northcoders

Jodie Hill, managing director of Thrive Law.

Richard Michie, The Marketing Optimist.

Ellie MacDonald, founder of MacComms.

Ian McCombie, commercial litigation partner at Ward Hadaway.

Charlotte Armitage, managing director of YAFTA.