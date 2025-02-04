The Sheffield cinema Adelphi that survived a bomb explosion during the Second World War will undergo a major transformation 58 years after it closed as a cinema.

The Grade II listed building Adelphi Cinema first opened in 1920 for nearly 50 years until October 1967 when it closed as a cinema.

Within that time it survived bomb damage during the Second World War and after operating as a cinema, it became a Bingo Hall with the building then turning into a nightclub in 1995 until 2000 and in 2013, the historic building was used as a storage facility.

For decades it was a building positioned at the heart of the Attercliffe community, keeping people up to date on the latest news and local events during its time as a cinema.

Workers outside Adelphi. (Pic credit: Sheffield City Council)

Work is now due to begin to bring it back into public use. Sheffield City Council, along with project partners, Kier, are now taking the preliminary steps into transforming the building.

The transformation includes preserving its stunning exterior shell, and bringing it back into community use as a mixed-use space, comprising leisure, arts and music elements.

The Adelphi Cinema project forms part of a wider regeneration of Attercliffe including the building of 1,000 new homes at Attercliffe Waterside and the creation of the World-Class National Centre for Child Health Technology at Sheffield’s Olympic Legacy Park.

The first stage of the Adelphi Cinema project will see the building prepared for the transformation work to begin. This will include the removal of any harmful waste from inside before the whole site is cleaned in preparation for the larger project to begin in the Spring.

Chair of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, Coun Ben Miskell, said: “Today marks a fantastic milestone in the long and storied history of the Adelphi Cinema, a moment when work will begin to bring it back into use for the benefit of the local community once again.

“This building holds a very special place in people’s heart in Attercliffe and rightly so, it was once a focal point.

“Our ambitions for it will see it return to being that focal point with the community at the heart of this project.

“The Adelphi Cinema is over a hundred years old and, once this transformation has been completed, will be around for many more years to come.”

The restoration work will be carried out by Kier Places, a Kier business which delivers building, workplace, and residential solutions in places where people live and work across the UK.

Kier Places area manager (North), Alan Smith, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Sheffield City Council on this project, bringing this iconic building back to life for the local community.

“The first phase of the project has started, clearing all the waste out of the building and getting it to a point where the transformation can begin.

“A big part of what we do in Kier Places is about working closely with local communities whilst delivering on our sites.