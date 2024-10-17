Burton Riggs Nature Reserve: Charity responds to concerns over ‘antisocial behaviour’

The charity that manages Scarborough’s Burton Riggs Nature Reserve has criticised antisocial behaviour by some visitors after complaints were raised by locals.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire Wildlife Trust (YWT) has said it is frustrated by the time taken up dealing with antisocial behaviour at its Burton Riggs Nature Reserve in Scarborough but that it is working with partners to solve the issue.

It comes after locals, incuding resident Michael Thompson, said he had witnessed several cases of “misbehaviour” at the site, including the use of motorbikes, camping, and littering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Thompson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) he had raised issues around “illegal camping, boats on the lakes, use of motorcycles, and adult cyclists frequently” but said that many problems remained “unresolved” due to a “lacuna in management of the site”.

Burton Riggs Nature Reserve Website. Ywt

He added: “A neighbour who exercises her dogs there pointed out to me that there was no toilets and soiling was taking place which was spotted by her dogs.

“This lack of provision must affect those who stay in the park for long periods for fishing if fishing is even allowed”.

More than 100 reserves across Yorkshire are manged by the charity, most of which are remote with few facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The YWT said that because facilities such as toilets need daily monitoring, opening and maintenance it would “not be possible or practical” to provide them on many of the sites.

Jono Leadley, the regional manager for Yorkshire Wildlife Trust told the LDRS: “Visitors to our Burton Riggs Nature Reserve should be able to quietly enjoy the wildlife and unwind in its pretty surroundings.

“But this is also a well-used, and appreciated community green space that naturally comes with some challenges.”

Mr Leadly added: “It’s frustrating that precious time is taken up responding to antisocial behaviour by a small group of people, but we are working with the community and the police to manage, repair and reduce the impact and wildlife disturbance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We depend on volunteers to help us care for reserves and we’d gladly hear from anyone, especially in the local community, who would like to get more involved.”