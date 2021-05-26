Barrett has revealed big plans for the region.

New sites across the region will include homes in the East Riding town of Beverley and in the villages of Honley in West Yorkshire and New Waltham in North Lincolnshire.

As well as the new sites offering more than 1,500 new homes, Barrett confirmed its plans will support 1,232 jobs in a number of disciplines, from construction trades such as bricklayers, electricians and landscapers through to head office support positions.

Plans to launch these new developments come at a time when the housing market continues to boom as more people are benefiting from Government schemes to help to get on the property ladder and as the economy begins to recover from the pandemic.

Daniel Smith, managing director of Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, said: “We are very pleased to be able to continue to contribute to the local economy and support a wealth of jobs within the region with the plans of our eight new sites.

“We are committed to investing and supporting local trades and look forward to working together to build even more quality new homes.”

In 2020, the homebuilder said it built 1,061 new homes across the region, supporting over 4,460 jobs through its own business and that of its suppliers and subcontractors in the process.

This boost to the local housing market and construction industry was supported by an £11million investment in physical infrastructure works such as environmental and highway improvements.

As well as investing £8.1million in community infrastructure such as local schools and transport, Barratt Developments Yorkshire East and Yorkshire West also made over £88,000 of charitable donations to support those in need during what was an especially challenging year for many.

The business created 18.9 hectares of greenspace across the region, equivalent to 718 tennis courts, to help support wildlife on and around its sites. Its commitment to environmental sustainability also saw Barratt Developments recycle 97.5% of construction waste across its active developments.