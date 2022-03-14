For sale: Opportunity to run Capri Italian restaurant which overlooks historic Selby Abbey

Established by Angelo and Andrea Puliga in 2002, the Italian restaurant is off The Crescent in the heart of Selby town centre, overlooking the historic Selby Abbey which dates from 1069.
The restaurant is arranged over two floors, with a 55-cover ground floor dining area, bar, upstairs function room and additional outside seating.
Commenting on their decision to sell the leasehold interest in their business, Angelo and Andrea said, “After many enjoyable years, it is now time for us to move on and allow fresh energy in the doors. Having purchased the business premises through Christie & Co 20 years ago, we got in touch with them again to help us find a suitable tenant.”
Sam Ashton, Senior Business Agent at Christie & Co, commented, “We are currently seeing increased demand for leasehold restaurants. The sale of Capri comes at an opportune time for a prospective operator to take over, with a new 10-year lease term on offer in time to open the doors for the busy summer trade. We welcome sensible offers.”