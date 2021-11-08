Morrisons to launch smaller stores with takeaway concept

The Bradford-based firm's chief executive, David Potts, said that the smaller Market Kitchen stores will be around 5,000 sq ft and will be part-supermarket, part-fresh food takeaway.

Morrisons has opened Market Kitchen in some of its bigger stores such as the Merrion Centre in Leeds, but Mr Potts is keen to roll out the concept in smaller stores, which will offer breakfast, lunch and evening meals freshly made-to-order by in-store chefs.

"We've got some ideas about smaller stores of 5,000 sq ft, which will include Market Kitchen, which is our new takeaway concept," said Mr Potts.

He said that the stores will be larger than convenience stores, which are typically around 1,500 sq ft.

"Part of our strategy is to put in Market Kitchen, which is hot and tasty food," said Mr Potts.

"We could call them Market Kitchen stores. We'll see if customers like them and if we could do them well.

"Morrisons already has eight Market Kitchens in bigger stores. Merrion in Leeds has a Market Kitchen in there. Kirkstall has got it as well, but this would be a smaller store concept.

"Clearly you need chefs and people to run them."

Customers will also be able to have the freshly cooked food delivered to their doorstep via Deliveroo.

In store, customers will be able to watch their meals be made-to-order by chefs using seasonal ingredients, or they can opt to pick up some of the freshly made ‘ready-to-go’ meals.

The Merrion Market Kitchen menu includes a Char & Smoke counter, which offers a selection of flame-grilled vegetables, steak and chicken. These are served with a choice of three types of slaw and fresh sauces. The flame-grilled food is served in wraps, ciabattas or with salad or rice.

Another option is freshly basted chicken, which is roasted and served with a choice of hot and cold sides.

The Hot Pan counter offers a different dish each day, ranging from risottos and paellas through to Korean fried rice and curries.

Customers can also build their own pasta dish, with a choice of freshly made pasta and sauces and a variety of toppings.

Pizza by the Metre offers pizzas made with fresh hand stretched dough. Customers can opt for quarter of a metre of pizza from £4.00, half a metre from £7.00 or a full metre from £11.00.

Hannah Munns, Morrisons head of Market Kitchen, said: “The chefs use our fresh Market Street ingredients to create delicious seasonal meals for customers that are made to order.

"It means that customers can pop in and pick up their next meal while also buying the groceries they need for future meals. And, thanks to our partnership with Deliveroo, customers will be able to enjoy their favourite dishes from our menu without leaving their kitchen.”

Market Kitchen orders can be placed through the Deliveroo app or website and will usually incur a small delivery charge.