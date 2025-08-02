CrowdedHouse, Leeds: I visited the new Yorkshire rooftop restaurant and I saw the city in a different light
I was invited on behalf of The Yorkshire Post with a guest to the launch of the new rooftop restaurant CrowdedHouse located on the top floor of Trinity Centre, Leeds.
On arrival I was greeted with a glass of champagne and given a briefing of what the night would entail. There were quite a few people from various industries circulating around the room including public relations, publishing, and social media influencers.
I was keen on seeing the rooftop part of the building; as I was led to the upper floor I realised that I’d been there before once when the premises was called Angelica’s. I really enjoyed the view from above. This time the sensation felt stronger.
I saw Leeds from a completely different perspective; overlooking the city from that height felt peaceful, tranquil and the minimalist interior design made the space look bigger.
The decor looked more cohesive and fancy; I really liked the nature theme throughout the restaurant. The main space you walk into where the restaurant is has cosy sofas and there is outdoor seating upstairs where the rooftop lounge and bar is.
I was lucky with the weather that evening, we had some sun and it was even quite warm and guests were offered canapes.
The food highlights for me were the Korean fried chicken with kimchi cucumber, the cured sea trout and nori tart fennel pollen cream with lemon verbena and the truffle and black pepper potato churros with smoked caesar dressing.
A bite into each of those snacks was heavenly. My compliments to the chef, Simon Jewitt.
I couldn’t resist revisiting the rooftop area; I was blown away by the panoramic view of Leeds city centre.
On the first floor of the restaurant, we were entertained by the Northern House Band who played some classics, and the atmosphere of the place felt casual yet elegant which I enjoyed.
My friend and I also enjoyed taking pictures in the photobooth.
The prices are varied depending on the size of dish you order but all are reasonable for what
you get - ranging from £4 to £22. The casual atmosphere also means that if you’d like to come in for just a snack during your lunch, the prices vary between £4 and £7, which isn’t too bad.
Overall, I found the restaurant adapted to your needs, which I like. The food was delicious and the rooftop experience was breathtaking.
