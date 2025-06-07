Uyare, Leeds: I visited the new Yorkshire rooftop bar and restaurant and I was treated to many surprises
I was invited to the launch of the new rooftop restaurant and bar Uyare by Tharavadu last week, located on the third floor of Victoria Gate shopping centre.
Once I found my way up, I was dazzled by the very glamorous atmosphere. I felt out of place at first.
But once I looked out at the beautiful view of the city, I felt right at home.
The dress code was very BAFTAs and I did feel underdressed, though I picked out a summery black dress and how can you go wrong?
There was definitely a buzz of excitement around the room. When I first walked around the bar area and saw the seats and the rooftop space I thought it seemed quite small to be a restaurant.
At around 8.30pm, I asked where we would be seated to have the food and I was told that there was another room on the other side of the building. It all made sense. As I walked in, I was awe-struck by the elegant decor.
We were treated to a South Indian buffet feast and as I joined the queue waiting to select my dishes, I was spoiled for choice; there was a wide selection of delicious food. I had chickpea masala, Thava paneer masala, chicken and fried cauliflower. The varied textures and aromas were delightful and the chicken was the perfect level of spicy.
I really enjoy South Indian cuisine, so this was right up my street.
Later throughout the night, we were treated to a lot of surprises; women dressed in elaborate costumes danced through the crowd and there were two jazz musicians performing among them. The scenes were captivating. A shocking addition to the entertainment was when the dancers turned out to be fire eaters.
It felt like an enhanced version of a night out clubbing yet very classy and upscale. The beautiful atmosphere of the rooftop bar, the elegantly decorated restaurant and the reasonably priced food means that I would go and visit again.
