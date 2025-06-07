The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I was invited to the launch of the new rooftop restaurant and bar Uyare by Tharavadu last week, located on the third floor of Victoria Gate shopping centre.

Once I found my way up, I was dazzled by the very glamorous atmosphere. I felt out of place at first.

But once I looked out at the beautiful view of the city, I felt right at home.

Liana Jacob at Uyare launch.

The dress code was very BAFTAs and I did feel underdressed, though I picked out a summery black dress and how can you go wrong?

There was definitely a buzz of excitement around the room. When I first walked around the bar area and saw the seats and the rooftop space I thought it seemed quite small to be a restaurant.

At around 8.30pm, I asked where we would be seated to have the food and I was told that there was another room on the other side of the building. It all made sense. As I walked in, I was awe-struck by the elegant decor.

Views of Leeds city centre from the rooftop.

We were treated to a South Indian buffet feast and as I joined the queue waiting to select my dishes, I was spoiled for choice; there was a wide selection of delicious food. I had chickpea masala, Thava paneer masala, chicken and fried cauliflower. The varied textures and aromas were delightful and the chicken was the perfect level of spicy.

I really enjoy South Indian cuisine, so this was right up my street.

Later throughout the night, we were treated to a lot of surprises; women dressed in elaborate costumes danced through the crowd and there were two jazz musicians performing among them. The scenes were captivating. A shocking addition to the entertainment was when the dancers turned out to be fire eaters.