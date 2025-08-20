Explainer: Why AI is causing a data centre boom, and how Yorkshire could benefit to the tune of £85bn

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a bid to meet this demand, as well as the wider needs around the adoption of AI, the Government earlier this year announced that it had “fired the starting gun” on its plan for AI Growth Zones across the country.

In June, York and North Yorkshire became one of the first places in the country to apply to take up this role – a move which those behind the bid say could see the region benefit from £85bn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But why do we need these data centres, how do we power them, and what role could the North Yorkshire region play if its bid is successful?

An operator works at the data centre of French company OVHcloud in Roubaix, northern France. (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP via Getty Images)

Data centres and AI

Data centres serve as the backbone of what makes artificial intelligence function, housing powerful computing resources which provide the infrastructure for training and running AI models.

Each time a question is asked of an AI model such as ChatGPT, the request is sent to data centres, where servers trained on vast amounts of data process the task.

In figures reported last week by the BBC, construction researchers Barbour ABI found that there are currently around 100 planning applications open for data centres across the UK, with 477 centres currently in use.

Energy needs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Data centres require a huge amount of power to function. The training of Open AI’s ChatGPT 3 reportedly required just under 1,300 megawatt hours of electricity, roughly the same amount of power used annually by 130 homes in the US.

Goldman Sachs has also estimated that data centre power demand will grow 160 per cent by 2030, with associated co2 emissions potentially more than doubling between 2022 and 2030.

The need for a drastic increase in power, therefore, is set to be felt across the country as the number of data centres increases.

North Yorkshire’s AI Growth Zone

According to those behind York and North Yorkshire’s bid to become an AI Growth Zone, the move could see the region capture a 15 per cent share of the UK’s AI economic growth by 2035, unlocking growth of around £85bn across the whole Yorkshire and Humber region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The region’s bid to become an AI Growth Zone was led by the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority, and developed in partnership with North Yorkshire Council, Drax Power Station, and the University of York.

The submission sets out how, if successful, North Yorkshire’s AI Growth zone would harness AI to “revolutionise food and farming innovation,” whilst also “transforming” high growth sectors in life sciences, clean energy, rail innovation and creative industries.

Speaking on the bid, University of York vice-chancellor, Charlie Jeffery, said: "This is such an opportunity for York and North Yorkshire to be a beacon for responsible AI innovation. It would mean developments in AI can be pursued hand-in-hand with our world-leading research on safety and ethical considerations. We’d attract further investment and talent, all committed to building trustworthy AI systems, and all for the benefit of this region, the UK and beyond."

As of this week, those behind the submission are still waiting to hear back from the Government on whether or not they have been successful.

“A bold and credible plan”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the time of the submission Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, David Skaith, described the move as a “bold and credible plan that could transform the economic future of Yorkshire and the Humber.”

He said: “Seizing on our long-established history at the forefront of innovation, York and North Yorkshire will deliver a pioneering, world-class AI Growth Zone.

“The bid is underpinned by clear plans to accelerate adoption of AI, igniting innovation across industry and academia, creating public-private partnerships to unlock prosperity, and empower the potential of our communities through skills, jobs and digital inclusion.”

“An AI Growth zone in our region will create a pathway to the world’s first carbon-negative data centre, as part of an AI and Clean Energy Campus.”

Powering North Yorkshire’s AI potential

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The need for energy to power AI Growth Zones will be a crucial factor for whether or not they can go forward.

In order to answer the need for power which would be a North Yorkshire AI Growth Zone, the team behind the submission have proposed the creation of what they describe as an “AI and Clean Energy Campus” at Drax Power Station, accommodating a “carbon negative” data centre alongside university, research and learning and development facilities.

The move would see Drax power station supply energy and cooling solutions to a data centre, in a move Drax said would also support its development of bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS).

BECCS involves the burning of biomass wood pellets to generate power, a method of energy generation which is currently being undertaken at Drax’s site. The company is also developing carbon capture technology which would see the emissions from burning wood pellets captured and stored deep underground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad