Filey’s Primrose Valley Holiday Village: New caravans approved despite dozens of objections

Anttoni James Numminen
By Anttoni James Numminen

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 22nd May 2025, 13:10 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 06:59 BST
The installation of new caravans at Filey’s Primrose Valley Holiday Village has been approved despite more than 60 objections from locals about ‘already insufficient facilities’.

Haven Leisure has been granted full planning permission for six new static caravans at its Filey holiday village despite dozens of objections from current residents and the town council.

The half a dozen bases for the holiday caravans will be located within the existing park and will act as an ‘infill’ to the already existing development, nestled between two existing groups of static caravans.

Each new caravan pitch will have two car parking spaces, which will be constructed adjacent to the individual pitches, and the development includes decking, associated access, landscaping, and infrastructure works.

Primrose Valley Holiday Park. Google Maps
Primrose Valley Holiday Park. Google Maps

Filey Town Council said it could not support the application because of the “visual impact on existing residents and loss of amenity and green space for those residents, as well as Increased traffic and insufficient parking provision”.

Objections were also made by 67 locals who raised concerns about a “loss of lake views and scenic areas” as well as a “negative impact on wildlife”.

Others said there were “already insufficient facilities for holiday makers” and that “parking in general for the whole park is already inadequate”.

A report prepared by the council states that the proposal is “of a scale and nature which is commensurate with the existing facility, in a locality which is characterised in a visual sense by the existing caravan site”.

It also said that the proposed units “are low-level structures and inoffensive, similar to existing structures on the park” and as such “there would be no significant visual impact on the street scene or area in general, and it is felt that the structures would consequently be well integrated into the plot and general area”.

Planning officers said they did “not consider that there will be an undue un-neighbourly impact”.

They concluded that while the comments made by Filey Town Council and caravan owners at the park “are noted, the majority of issues raised concern the management of the park and development proposals at the park in general, not particularly this proposal”.

The scheme was approved by North Yorkshire Council subject to conditions.

