Heck! boss says government is 'overlooking' small businesses

Andrew Keeble, a farmer who set up Heck! with wife Debbie in 2012, said Labour’s policies are putting jobs, communities and food prices at risk.

It employs 120 people at its North Yorkshire base and supplies major supermarkets, including Tesco and Sainsbury’s, but despite the family firm’s recent success, Mr Keeble said ministers are failing businesses that are “the backbone of the British economy”.

“This is the second time in as many weeks I’ve felt the need to speak out – and it’s no surprise,” he explained.

“Small and medium-sized businesses like ours are being overlooked again and again. Meanwhile, it’s us – not the multinationals – who are adapting, innovating, and doing the heavy lifting.”

Mr Keeble said spiralling food inflation is being worsened by a “perfect storm” of the Government increasing the national wage, National Insurance hikes, recycling taxes and red tape.

“We fully support fair pay,” he said. “But government-imposed hikes are squeezing us harder than ever.

“We can ask the public to buy great food – but we cannot ask them to pay for inefficiency.”

“The food industry isn’t just about supermarket shelves. It’s about people, pride and place.

“We are a purpose led business and invest most of our profits into our people and the community, which is who supported us in the beginning, but if the government is serious about boosting the economy, they need to stop ignoring the real engine of it – small and medium-sized businesses.”

A Treasury spokesperson said: “We are a pro-business Government – 380,000 jobs have been created since the start of this Parliament and business confidence is at a 10-year high, according to a recent Lloyds Bank survey.

“Since the election, we have struck three major trade deals with the EU, US and India, business rates are being reformed and corporation tax is capped at 25 per cent.