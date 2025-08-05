Cranswick gets access to Mexican pork market through government deal despite pig abuse scandal
The £19m deal just announced will cut tariffs on pork products exported to Mexico from 12 farms across the country.
This includes sites from Cranswick and ABP Cold Store in Hull.
It is understood that the exports are likely to mainly be offal and edible pork by-products, allowing British farmers to make a return on parts of the pig that are less popular in the UK but make up Mexican dishes.
When announcing the deal, the Government hailed the “strong welfare standards” of British pork.
Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner said: “British pork is renowned for its exceptional quality and high welfare standards, so it's no surprise to see global demand continuing to grow.
“This is a tremendous win for our pork producers and builds on our recent success in resuming exports to China.”
However, earlier in the year Cranswick suspended using Northmoor Farm in Lincolnshire in May after covert footage emerged appearing to show workers at the site abusing piglets.
Workers were filmed appearing to hold piglets by their hind legs and slamming them to the ground, using a banned method of killing the animals known as “piglet thumping”.
Major supermarkets Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco suspended Northmoor Farm as a supplier, and Cranswick shortly afterwards launched the independent review into its animal welfare policies and livestock operations.
In an update last week, Adam Couch, chief executive of the firm, said: “In line with the commitments we made on May 20, we have further strengthened our animal welfare compliance practices and checks.
“The independent expert veterinarian-led review of these policies and procedures is well advanced, and we look forward to receiving its recommendations.
“We will provide a further update on this review in due course.”
The update came as the East Yorkshire-based company also revealed that revenues grew by 9.7 per cent over the 13 weeks to June 28, after a boost from the acquisition of sausage maker Blakemans and export growth.
The Animal and Plant Health Agency said: “We take breaches of animal welfare legislation very seriously and investigate every allegation that is reported to us.
“We will always take appropriate action where non-compliances with welfare regulations are found.”
