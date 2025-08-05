Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £19m deal just announced will cut tariffs on pork products exported to Mexico from 12 farms across the country.

This includes sites from Cranswick and ABP Cold Store in Hull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood that the exports are likely to mainly be offal and edible pork by-products, allowing British farmers to make a return on parts of the pig that are less popular in the UK but make up Mexican dishes.

When announcing the deal, the Government hailed the “strong welfare standards” of British pork.

A pig at Northmoor Farm in Lincolnshire. Animal rights activists filmed undercover footage at the pig farm - and after the allegations of animal abuse major supermarkets have pulled their orders from its owner Cranswick | Animal Justice Project

Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner said: “British pork is renowned for its exceptional quality and high welfare standards, so it's no surprise to see global demand continuing to grow.

“This is a tremendous win for our pork producers and builds on our recent success in resuming exports to China.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, earlier in the year Cranswick suspended using Northmoor Farm in Lincolnshire in May after covert footage emerged appearing to show workers at the site abusing piglets.

Workers were filmed appearing to hold piglets by their hind legs and slamming them to the ground, using a banned method of killing the animals known as “piglet thumping”.

Major supermarkets Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco suspended Northmoor Farm as a supplier, and Cranswick shortly afterwards launched the independent review into its animal welfare policies and livestock operations.

In an update last week, Adam Couch, chief executive of the firm, said: “In line with the commitments we made on May 20, we have further strengthened our animal welfare compliance practices and checks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The independent expert veterinarian-led review of these policies and procedures is well advanced, and we look forward to receiving its recommendations.

“We will provide a further update on this review in due course.”

The update came as the East Yorkshire-based company also revealed that revenues grew by 9.7 per cent over the 13 weeks to June 28, after a boost from the acquisition of sausage maker Blakemans and export growth.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency said: “We take breaches of animal welfare legislation very seriously and investigate every allegation that is reported to us.