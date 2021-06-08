Henry Boot completes £2.6m residential land sale with Barratt Developments

Henry Boot has provided an update for the City on its latest residential land sale

The group's land promotion business, Hallam Land Management (HLM), has completed the sale of 116 plots to national housebuilder Barratt Developments at a total price of £2.6m.

The site is located in Burdiehouse, on the edge of Edinburgh and represents the third in a series of completions on the site, which in total has now sold 449 plots in three separate phases for a total price of £12.8m.

Nick Duckworth, managing director of HLM, said: "We are delighted to have completed the third sale to Barratt Developments on our thriving site in Burdiehouse. There continues to be a strong demand from housebuilders across the UK for strategic land and we remain actively focused on replenishing our land bank to ensure we can continue to meet this demand."