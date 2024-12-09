Homebuilder's festive donation to charity

Local developer Barratt Homes has begun spreading Christmas cheer early with a £500 donation to Morley Elderly Action, a charity located nearby to the developer’s Ambler’s Meadow development in East Ardsley.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morley Elderly Action is a charity which helps support people over 60 to live independently in their own home. The charity helps with home visits, home safety and security, and provides access to qualified solicitors and gardening schemes.

The donation from Barratt Homes will go towards Morley Elderly Action’s Christmas party which will ensure that those who use the charity will be able to experience some festive joy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanne Appleby, Manager at Morley Elderly Action, said: “We would like to thank Barrett and David Wilson Homes for the wonderful donation.

B&DWYW - SGB-13388 - Barratt and David Wilson Homes donated £500 towards the charity's Christmas party

“It will help towards our Christmas Party for 100 of our lovely members on the 11th December. There will be food, Bingo and a Christmas sing along for all to enjoy.”

Gavin Birch, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We are extremely happy to support Morley Elderly Action’s Christmas party this year, and we hope our donation spread some Christmas cheer.

“It is important to us as a leading housebuilder to support local charities and organisations in the areas where we operate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ambler’s Meadow is surrounded by green space and prospective buyers will benefit from excellent local amenities on their doorstep.

The development is also ideal for working professionals with easy access to the motorway and Leeds city centre nearby.