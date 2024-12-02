Housebuilder to launch homes for sale in Whitby

David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East to launch in Whitby (imagery of sister development Barratt Homes Abbey View)

Local housebuilder David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East is set to launch the first homes at its new development in Whitby.

Named Chaloners Green, the 64-home development will feature two, three and four-bedroom energy-efficient homes and to celebrate David Wilson Homes will be hosting a launch event on Thursday 5 December.

Interested buyers are invited to the luxurious spa-retreat Saltmoore, formerly Raithwaite Hall, between 4pm and 8pm for information on the new homes, pricing and refreshments ahead of the development’s official sales launch on Saturday 14 December. Keen buyers who attend the launch will also receive a voucher for free flooring.

In addition to building 64 new homes for Whitby, David Wilson Homes will prioritise building a sustainability community for buyers. This will include bat and bird boxes, and hedgehog highways for each home, photovoltaic panels and a new play area. Plus, David Wilson Homes will dedicate resources to creating a new public open space, plant more than 220 trees and plant wildflower meadows.

This development is conveniently two miles from the Whitby town centre, where residents can enjoy the wide selection of charming seaside cafes, pubs and restaurants. Additionally, the development is close to the sandy beaches of the Yorkshire coast, with the historic Whitby Abbey on the horizon.

Residents are also able to benefit from the nearby selection of OFSTED rated primary schools, perfect for young families with children. With good transport links, such as the A171 leading to Scarborough and Middlesbrough, buyers will be able to take advantage of all the region has to offer, including a short road trip to the infamous North Yorkshire Moors National Park. This makes this development perfect for first-time buyers, families and adventurers alike.

Leonie Gilbertson, Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East, said: “We are so pleased to announce our new David Wilson Homes development in such a sought-after place like Whitby. With so much culture and a rich history, we’re confident that these new energy-efficient homes offer a balance of heritage with modern living.

“The desirable coastal location offers easy access to Scarborough and Middlesborough, not to mention its short distance from one of the country's most picturesque national parks. Chaloners Green is nestled in a community with year-round appeal, and we expect it to be very popular for a wide demographic of buyers.”

In addition to Chaloners Green, Barratt Developments, which includes Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes brands, has multiple developments on the East Yorkshire coast, including Abbey View development in Whitby, St Johns View in Cayton and The Sands in Bridlington.