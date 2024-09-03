Leeds United: Hisense extends sponsorship deal for three years - with new LUTV app launching for its smart TVs

TV and domestic appliance manufacturer Hisense has announced a three-year extension to its sponsorship of Leeds United – with an LUTV app being launched on its smart TV platform as part of the agreement.

The Chinese technology giant, whose UK headquarters are in Leeds, have been involved with the club since the 2020/21 season with naming rights for the East Stand at Elland Road.

In 2020 the company agreed to the East Stand being renamed after Jack Charlton following the death of the legendary player.

The company’s branding will continue to be a key feature on the stand during the extended partnership.

Hisense has extended its partnership with Leeds United for an additional three years

It has been announced it will also involve the launch of an LUTV app onto the Hisense VIDAA Smart TV platform. It is expected to go live later this year but an exact date is yet to be confirmed.

This new partnership will also bring a new technology to both Leeds United’s training facility Thorp Arch as well as Elland Road, with Hisense upgrading the televisions within the hospitality lounges.

Arun Bhatoye, Head of Marketing for Hisense UK, said: “Leeds United is a very special football team and we’re incredibly proud to extend our partnership with a club that is at the heart of a vibrant and passionate community.

“This ongoing collaboration highlights our dedication to sports partnerships, especially following the success of UEFA EURO 2024, where Hisense was an official partner. It also presents a fantastic opportunity to connect with fans in fresh and innovative ways – enhancing their viewing experience both in the stadium and at home.

“The club embodies passion, resilience, commitment to excellence and attention to detail – all things that resonate directly with Hisense across our range of categories.”

Morrie Eisenberg, Chief Operating Officer at Leeds United, added: “We are delighted to see Hisense extend their partnership with the club for another three years. Alongside their high-profile branding on the Jack Charlton East Stand, the club are excited to work closely with Hisense on more partner activations and other brand awareness campaigns to help support their growth.