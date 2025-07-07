"Let down": Jean-Christophe Novelli reacts to cancellation of Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival

A representative of celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli has responded to the recent cancellation of the Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival.

The event had been due to take place at Aireville Park in Skipton between July 18 and 20 but was called off on Friday by organisers. It followed a series of acts, including James Martin and Rosemary Shrager, pulling out of the event last week.

Mr Novelli had been included on the bill earlier this year had not featured on more recently-published line-ups for the event.

A spokesperson for Mr Novelli said: “We are very sorry to everyone that has been let down by the cancellation of the festival. At this time, we will not be discussing the circumstances surrounding Jean-Christophe’s withdrawal.”

Under its previous ownership, the festival was last held in 2023 and had taken place at Funkirk Farm, Carleton but after the company behind it went into liquidation, last year’s event was called off. A new firm called Cocker Hoop Creative purchased the assets and intellectual property of the event with a pledge to bring it back in 2025.

In March, organisers told the Craven Herald that attempts to bring the revived show to Kilnsey Showground had not come to pass.

In May, it was announced the festival would be taking place at the council-owned Aireville Park in Skipton.

Councillor Keane Duncan, North Yorkshire Council’s then-executive member for highways and transportation, said at the time: “We are delighted and extremely proud to be supporting the festival as it’s hosted for the first time at Aireville Park.

"There will be plenty for visitors to see and do as this very exciting and huge event comes to Skipton.

“We have worked closely with the organisers to assess the site’s suitability for the event, and we are all looking forward to what we hope will be a successful weekend enjoyed by all.

“Many thanks to everyone who has been involved in ensuring the park is maintained to a very high standard for the enjoyment and benefit of our communities.”