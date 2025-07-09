Longstanding Bradford company expands into major new HQ

A longstanding Bradford based supplier of photocopiers, printers, IT services, data security systems, telecommunications equipment and office supplies has expanded its headquarters into new premises at Thornbury Industrial Park.

Commerce Business Systems (CBS) has let more than 14,000 sq ft of warehouse and office space in a modern and self-contained building that was built in 2023. The unit was marketed by Leeds based property consultancy, GV&Co, on behalf of Yorkshire based Chequers Transport Services, which owns the building.

CBS was established in 2002 as a provider of managed print services, through its high-performance photocopiers and printers, before expanding its range of products and services in recent years.

The company, which currently employs a 34-strong team, now works with a vast client base including Yorkshire businesses across all industries and most local schools.

CBS was previously based across two buildings at Crossley Hall Centre, on Thornton Road, where it had spent the last decade. The new building offers an 8,737 sq ft warehouse and more than 4,700 sq ft of high-quality office space, as well as a large loading area and parking area.

John Green, managing director at CBS, explained: “The positive feedback we receive from our customers and our ability to adapt to the ever-changing needs of the market forms the foundations of our success, but we are not a company to rest on our laurels.

“The new building brings our expanding products, IT services and logistics teams together under one roof and gives us the space to develop a staff training area and customer showroom, in a modern open plan environment, which is vital for team spirit and effective communication.

“This puts us in a strong position to fulfil a long-term goal to expand and take on new challenges from a highly accessible location where we can put down firm roots, which will all further enhance the level of service our customers enjoy.”

CBS has moved into a new building at Thornbury Industrial Park.

Will Woodhall, from GV&Co, added: “This building offers a perfect balance of modern warehouse space and versatile office accommodation in a sought-after location, within a mile of both Bradford’s ring road and the Leeds outer ring road.

“There’s also a lot of demand locally for buildings between 10,000 sq ft and 20,000 sq ft, which is a sweet spot for a lot of growing businesses because it’s the next step up, so we were able to generate plenty of interest in it.