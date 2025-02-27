Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce’s MY Awards return for 2025

Two new categories have been launched for 2025 – Apprentice of the Year and Manufacturer of the Year.

The Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of its awards programme, MY Awards, for 2025 with two new categories, Apprentice of the Year and Manufacturer of the Year, to recognise the achievements of even more Yorkshire businesses.

The awards, which are free to enter, are now open for entries and close on 30th May 2025.

Now in its fourth year, the programme celebrates business innovation, resilience and true Yorkshire grit across the Calderdale, Kirklees and Wakefield areas.

Team members from Adventoris Ltd, winners of the 2024 Innovation award.

The categories include:

Community Hero

Entrepreneur of the Year

Apprentice of the Year

Sustainable Business of the Year

Diversity and Inclusion Award

Innovation Award

International Business of the Year

Employer of the Year

Manufacturer of the Year

Young Business of the Year (applicants must have started trading since 1 January 2021)

SME of the Year (suitable for applicants with under 250 employees)

Large Business of the Year (suitable for applicants with over 250 employees)

Winners will also be selected for Calderdale, Kirklees and Wakefield Member of the Year, and an overall Chamber Member of the Year winner will be an announced.

Martin Hathaway, managing director of the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “I am glad to announce the return of MY Awards for 2025 and am proud that we can continue to grow the programme year on year.

“This year we have added two new categories to celebrate the achievements of our area’s apprentices and recognise the incredible manufacturing prowess of our region.

“I look forward to celebrating the wonderful businesses we have across Calderdale, Kirklees and Wakefield.”

Sponsoring the 2025 MY Awards are Business Kirklees, Calderdale Council, AD:VENTURE, Wakefield Council and the Department for Business and Trade.

Taking home trophies at last year’s awards were Adventoris Ltd, Albion Street Studios, Aqualand Industries, Camira Fabrics Ltd , Disability Support Calderdale CIC, EPiKs - Environmental Kirklees Ltd, Evolve Your Digital, FileDoc Ltd, Five Talents Ltd, Juice Personnel Ltd, Podmatic, Sam Teale, Solupak Ltd, Wayland Additives Limited, and Yorkshire Craft Beers.

To find out more and enter, please visit: https://my-chamber.co.uk/my-awards-25/.