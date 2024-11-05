Republic to write to ministers over King's involvement in Woodsmith potash mine near Whitby

A campaigner is to write to government ministers about King Charles’ alleged involvement in the Woodsmith Project potash mine near Whitby.
Ralph Blackburn
By Ralph Blackburn

Politics Editor

Published 5th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST

The Sunday Times and Dispatches programme has found that the King and Prince of Wales’ private estates have struck rental deals worth millions of pounds with the armed forces, the NHS and state schools.

The Duchies - which are exempt from paying corporation tax or capital gains tax - own hundreds of portions of land across Yorkshire, particularly in mining areas.

This includes the Woodsmith potash mine in the North York Moors National Park, near Whitby.

The Sunday Times has reported the King’s duchy is still receiving £102,000 a year for use of the mine, through its 70-year lease.

The mine is not yet fully operational, but when it does the Duchy of Lancaster will get £265,000 a year in rent, and 2.5 per cent of mineral sales.

Graham Smith, CEO of the campaign group Republic, told the Yorkshire Post he is set to write ministers to ensure the King did not receive any “privileged access” around decisions related to the project.

He added: “King Charles once again shows he is a hypocrite on the environment.”

The Duchy of Lancaster said it “complies with all relevant UK legislation and regulatory standards applicable to its range of business activities”.

