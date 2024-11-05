Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sunday Times and Dispatches programme has found that the King and Prince of Wales’ private estates have struck rental deals worth millions of pounds with the armed forces, the NHS and state schools.

The Duchies - which are exempt from paying corporation tax or capital gains tax - own hundreds of portions of land across Yorkshire, particularly in mining areas.

The Sunday Times has reported the King’s duchy is still receiving £102,000 a year for use of the mine, through its 70-year lease.

The mine is not yet fully operational, but when it does the Duchy of Lancaster will get £265,000 a year in rent, and 2.5 per cent of mineral sales.

Graham Smith, CEO of the campaign group Republic, told the Yorkshire Post he is set to write ministers to ensure the King did not receive any “privileged access” around decisions related to the project.

He added: “King Charles once again shows he is a hypocrite on the environment.”