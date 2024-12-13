Rising stars of corporate world honoured at Yorkshire Business Awards

Business leaders who have brought jobs and investment to Yorkshire were honoured at a major awards ceremony which also provided a lifeline to the county’s most disadvantaged children.

The Yorkshire Business Awards 2024 raised £97,000 to support the work of Yorkshire Children's Charity, which helps children who are in need due to disability, ill health, or financial circumstances.

The event, which was held at the Queens Hotel in Leeds, featured keynote speeches from Sara Davies MBE, a star of BBC TV’s Dragons’ Den, the motivational speaker Jono Lancaster, and host Chris Hollins of BBC Breakfast.

Mr Lancaster earned a standing ovation as he shared his experiences of living with Treacher Collins syndrome.

From left, Greg Wright, deputy business editor, The Yorkshire Post, Nick Manning Group CEO at John Cotton Group, who received the ESG award from Mr Wright, and host Chris Hollins at the Yorkshire Business Awards which were held at the Queens Hotel in Leeds. (Photo supplied by Yorkshire Children's Charity)

He spoke about being abandoned at birth, the challenges of bullying and anxiety, and the life-changing experience of being adopted by his mum, Jean.

He is now a motivational speaker, who travels the world to inspire and support young people. His contributions were recognised with the prestigious Yorkshire Legend award.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Lancaster said: "The Yorkshire Children’s Charity is special. They've done such amazing work across my county and are currently providing families across the region with winter coats, school shoes, bedding, and pyjamas.”

The companies honoured at this year's business awards included John Cotton, the fabrics and fibres company, which received the ESG Excellence Award from Greg Wright, The Yorkshire Post’s deputy business editor.

The large corporate of the year award was presented to Nexus Vehicle Management while manufacturing firm Envirovent picked up the Mid-Market Corporate of the Year trophy.

The innovation Award went to JBA, the environmental, engineering and risk management company, while manufacturing company Mansfield Pollard received the Heritage Award.

Paul Scott of Renew Holdings, the engineering services group, was voted Business Leader of the Year.

Charlotte Farrington, CEO and founder of Yorkshire Children’s Charity, said: “The Yorkshires Business Awards bring together and celebrate some of the best in our county, which always makes for an incredibly inspiring afternoon.

"As a charity which is not yet three years old, we are honoured to have the support of such remarkable people who enable us to make a real difference in the lives of thousands of children across Yorkshire.

“At the heart of everything we do is intervention; the more we can do to steer our children and young people onto the right track, the closer we get to making intergenerational poverty a thing of the past.”

A charity spokesman said: “A highlight of the event was the Young Entrepreneur Scheme, supported by LEAP Enterprise. “Over seven weeks, students, teachers, and mentors collaborated to develop innovative business ideas, culminating in an awards ceremony to celebrate their achievements.

"The top honours went to Rossett School in Harrogate, with Roundhay School taking second place and Ruth Gorse Academy coming in third.”