Scarborough: The Britannia pub granted premises licence by council despite objections

The Britannia public house near Scarborough town centre has been granted a premise licence despite objections from residents.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Merron’s application for a premises licence for The Britannia public house at 62 Eastborough, Scarborough was approved at a council meeting on Thursday, July 10.

Despite concerns raised by residents and business owners, North Yorkshire Council’s licensing sub-committee said it was satisfied with the information provided by Mr Merron in his application and at the hearing held at Scarborough Town Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The premises licence will allow the sale of alcohol until 2am from Monday to Saturday and until 1am on Sunday, while live music can be played until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

62 Eastborough, Scarborough. Google Maps

However, Coun Tim Grogan, chair of the committee, said that an additional condition would be imposed requiring all windows and doors – except for the front door – to be closed at 11pm to limit the impact of noise.

Speaking after the meeting, Michael Merron said he had hoped “to have been open a while back” and estimated that the “best case scenario” for The Britannia’s opening would be in September.

He added: “But, I’d be happy if we were just open this year at the current rate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), the applicant said it was “to be expected” that people had concerns about the venue opening “as it’s been closed for a long time”.

According to CAMRA, the Britannia Inn closed in 2011, and other businesses, including a cafe, have since occupied the site.

Addressing some of the objections and online speculation, the Scarborough resident noted: “I think for the people with the concerns, I don’t think social media has exactly helped in the recent weeks.

“I think there’s been a bit of confusion over whether we’re going to be a bar or a nightclub and people have joined dots that didn’t really need joining.”