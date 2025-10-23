A bid by owners of a food truck that works outside Sheffield United’s ground on match days to get a drinks licence has been refused.

Asher and Ezra Wiggers applied for an off-sales licence for their food truck which parks on John Street at the junction with Shoreham Street and Charlotte Road. Their application was refused yesterday (October 21) by Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee.

Sheffield United FC and two residents voiced objections to the proposals.

Resident Maia Salman-Lord, who is treasurer for Shoreham Street Tenants and Residents Association, told the hearing: “People drinking on the street – it does happen but it doesn’t happen to the extent that it will if this licence is granted.”

A Google Maps picture of the junction of John Street, Shoreham Street and Charlotte Road with Sheffield United's ground in the background

The area is “bedlam” on match days, said Ms Salman-Lord, and she said residents are worried the proposal would make matters worse. They already suffer with noise, drunken behaviour and abuse.

She asked: “What’s to stop the other food trucks from around the ground also applying for premises licences? We wuld have a situation where everyone is drinking in the streets rather than in the pubs that are controlled by door staff.

“One of the matches every other week is on a Tuesday evening – being able to serve alcohol four hours previous to the match means alcohol would be served on the streets when children are coming home from school.”

Ms Salman-Lord referred to other problems: “We already have a significant litter problem in the area with mobile food trucks that are around the matches.

“The car park around the corner is full of litter already. There’s also an issue around toilets, people do tend to use the car park as a public toilet.”

Sheffield United head of safety and security Mark Butler said: “I am concerned that there will be disorder in that location, also that stewards and staff outside the turnstiles will have to intervene.”

He said there had also been a recent issue with a Middlesbrough fan at the burger van who caused problems with Blades fans. There was fighting which was broken up by stewards and police.

“I am concerned about the potential for an increase in disorder and staff would have to intervene from a moral or ethical standpoint,” said Mr Butler.

“The family hub is on that side of the road and there is no alcohol served in there. If someone doesn’t want to be involved in drinking alcohol they’re welcome to the family hub.

“Some of them would have to walk past the burger van.”

Food truck manager Asher Wiggers said: “The van has been there for about 40 years. I have bene working there for seven or eight years. We have a really good relationship with fans and local community members.”

He said that the truck’s trading licence only allows it to serve food for four hours before matches and an hour afterwards.

The proposal was to serve open cups of beer or cider with food only as part of a meal. There would be a limit of two drinks per person, stricly policed by staff.

Mr Wiggers said that they have worked closely with police and relevant authorities on their plans.

“We share the concerns about fans causing problems on match days. I take it as a personal responsibility to do everything we can to make it a really fun, family-friendly environment.”

He said that they would employ security staff to help ensure problems were dealt with.

Staff already carry out litter-picking duties because it is important to the business to act responsibly and they care about the environment.

Ezra Wiggers said: “We’re not looking to open a bar, we’re not putting chairs or tables out. We’re offering people who are consuming alcohol to have food at the same time.”

Asher Wiggers said that the Middlesbrough fan who came to the burger van had been ejected from the ground for being drunk. She was completely inebriated and unable to stand or use her phone.

He said staff had to repeatedly call for help and the club refused to intervene until one of the stewards came to help.

Chair Coun Abdul Khayum said the committee agreed that the application should be rejected as it would undermine all four licesnign objectives.