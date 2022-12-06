A staff member at The Grand, York has been awarded ‘Housekeeper of the Year’ at a huge awards ceremony.

Staff member Lisa Williams - who has managed the team for more than 12 years - took the honour at The Cateys Awards 2022.

Her workplace The Grand York was shortlisted against four other highly commendable hotels and housekeepers including Nicoleta Loredana, Royal National Hotel; Adriana Milea, the Ritz London; Gosia Oszkiel, The Grand Brighton; and Diane Payne, Rockliffe Hall.

Since they were first established in 2007, the ceremony has celebrated the most successful hotels, hoteliers and hotel employees across the country.

The Grand Hotel in York. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

The award highlights Ms Williams commitment to providing a five-star luxury experience for the guests of the hotel and hard work that is put in behind the scenes within the hotel’s biggest department, as well as her recognition within the hospitality industry.

Lisa has also contributed to The Grand and its recruitment and retention of staff, offering flexible working hours for the sake of mothers to take their children to school or students juggling courses from York’s two universities.

According to The Grand, she has doubled her staff from 30 full-time to more than 50 part-time by using an app which allows gig workers to fill cleaning jobs whenever they can.

The award is open to all housekeepers who exemplify top-class cleanliness and hygiene in bedroom preparation in either an independent hotel or a group hotel.

Those that qualify will manage a housekeeping team and must be dedicated to the efficiency of the housekeeping department, the organisers say.

General manager at The Grand, York, Simon Mahon, said: “This is an incredible achievement for Lisa and is a testament to her exceptional dedication.

“This is a position that is often overlooked but is pivotal in the smooth running of the hotel and guest experience.