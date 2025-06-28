The Pied Piper, Middlesbrough: Yorkshire pub undergoes major transformation including an updated bar, dining area and extended beer garden
Following an extensive three-week refurbishment, The Pied Piper has welcomed back pub-goers and boasts a brighter, modern interior.
The pub’s bar has been updated with refreshed soft furnishings, an improved dining area and extended beer garden.
Along with the renovations, The Pied Piper’s menu will also feature delicious popular options such as the honey clucker burger, crispy sweet chilli chicken and the pork tomahawk. There will also be a caramalised waffle on the menu for desserts.
General manager, Stephanie Laws, said: “We’re excited to unveil The Pied Piper fresh new look! Whether you’re planning a meal with family and friends or catching the local derby with a pint in hand, our pub is ready to welcome guests both familiar faces and first timers alike to enjoy our new look, all while keeping the same signature sizzle you’ve come to know and love.”
The family friendly The Pied Piper shows the best of live sport, and you can pre-book your table and the pub hosts a popular quiz night every Monday from 7pm, as well as Rock and Roll Bingo on the last Friday of every month at 7pm.
The Pied Piper also has a range of live entertainment acts on the last weekend of every month. The events are published on the pub’s Facebook page.
Dogs are also welcome at The Pied Piper’s bar area and the beer garden if they are kept on leads.
