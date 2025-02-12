The Woodman pub in Rotherham has temporarily closed during its major £375,000 refurbishment to refresh the popular community pub.

When it reopens, The Woodman will have a newly created bar area, with additions such as 4k big-screen TVs showing Sky Sports and TNT.

Locals can walk in for a pint and a bite to eat in the heart of the community. Visitors can also take advantage of drinks such as ‘a bottle of prosecco for £12.99 on a Friday’ and ‘3 bottles of selected beer for £10.75’ every day of the week.

There will also be a new dedicated ‘family lounge’, with everything designed around families’ needs.

An artist's impression of the newly refurbished The Woodman pub. (Pic credit: The Woodman)

The Woodman is situated in the village of Bramley and is ideally located for spending quality family time with a drink or meal before or after a nice walk around the nearby Silverwood Colliery Woodland.

The pub will continue to serve its pub classics and guests can choose various delights including pork frankfurter hot dogs served on a tomato and herb base with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, red onion, American mustard, ketchup and crispy onions.

The pub will also continue to serve its traditional Sunday roast, where guests can choose between roast beef, turkey or chicken, complete with fluffy mashed potatoes, roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables, homemade Yorkshire pudding, stuffing and gravy.

The refurbishment will also create three new employment opportunities, two full-time front-of-house roles and one full-time chef role.

With more than 1,600 pubs and bars across England, Scotland and Wales, Marston’s locations range from traditional local and family-friendly pubs to venues designed for a cosy, timeless country pub atmosphere.

General manager, Scott Kennedy, said: “We’re incredibly excited to announce the refurbishment of The Woodman, to welcome our community; whatever the occasion.

“We will have some fantastic new food offers and are especially excited about the introduction of the new Sky Sports package, along with our outdoor seating area that will be perfect for summer.

“There will truly be something for everyone, whether it’s a quick drink at the bar, a spot to watch this year’s biggest sporting events or a place to enjoy quality time over a family meal!”