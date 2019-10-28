The Yorkshire clothing firm hoping to provide the wardrobe for new James Bond film No Time to Die

A luxury cashmere retailer whose jumpers have been worn in the last two James Bond films hopes to become an official brand partner for the next film and launched an exclusive 007 cashmere collection inspired by 50 years of the British spy.

N.Peal was asked to create new pieces for Bond and Dr Madeleine Swann in No Time To Die, which comes out next April.

The company, which is headquartered in a converted barn in Beamsley, near Bolton Abbey, created 13 looks for the collection inspired by scenes from films including Goldfinger, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, GoldenEye, and three pieces worn by 007 in the latest Bond movies Skyfall and Spectre.

N.Peal began its relationship with the world’s most famous secret agent in 2012 on Skyfall when the stylist visited one of its stores and bought 25 of its blue cashmere jumpers for Daniel Craig to wear in the film.

They were so impressed with the product that they asked the company to develop two cashmere jumpers – a cable knit roll neck and a superfine mock neck – for Bond to wear in the 2015 film Spectre. The latter also featured on the Spectre teaser poster worldwide.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, managing director Adam Holdsworth, said: “It’s exciting times. This really gives us an opportunity to get more international recognition because we are attached to a global franchise.

“We are reaching a different customer.”

Mr Holdsworth revealed that he visited the set of No Time To Die last month to watch Daniel Craig filming some of his final scenes, which he described as “incredible”.

Meanwhile, he said the Bond collaboration will help drive double-digit growth and increase profitability for the business in 2019 and beyond.

Holdsworth said there are plans to launch a female spin-off of the collection next year to coincide with the launch of the new film in April. “I am amazingly excited for what the next six to nine months will do for the business,” he added.

Recently published accounts for 2018 showed a 9.3 per cent rise in turnover from £12.8m to £13.9m. Pre-tax profit increased from £1.6m to £1.7m during the period.

The business, which employs over 90 staff, sells luxury cashmere knitwear and accessories, which are designed in London and made in China, with cashmere from Mongolian goats.

N.Peal operates more than 10 full price and outlet stores across the UK, US, Germany and Ireland. It also has a growing online business in three currencies and operates as a wholesaler to selected brands.

Mr Holdsworth’s strategy is to open flagship stores in key international locations which will support the development of global online sales.

Over the next three years he plans to double its store portfolio, creating a further five full price stores and five outlets. The company has an office in Mongolia, employing 12 people, which allows the firm to control the supply chain from the herder through the spinning, dyeing and knitting processes and into its stores.

N.Peal was founded by Nat Peal who opened his first shop in Mayfair’s Burlington Arcade in London in 1936. After the Second World War, he began to grow the business in the US where Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, Cary Grant and Ava Gardner were among his famous customers.

N.Peal remained popular until the 1990s, when the arrival of the ‘mega-brands’ elbowed out its individual quality. Mr Holdsworth came to the rescue in 2006 when he bought the name of the business from Chuck Feeney, the billionaire founder of Duty Free Shopper.