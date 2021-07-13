This is how employers can take action against staff who make racist posts online

Library image of people taking part in a Take The Knee event in Windrush Square, Brixton, south London, as part of a TUC and Stand Up To Racism week of action.

The racist posts made by thousands of people following England’s defeat at the Euros have been widely condemned,

But how should employers react if they discover a staff member has been posting racist posts on social media?

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds-based employment lawyer Polly O’Malley of law firm Stone King said: "As an employment lawyer, I often advise employers facing allegations of discrimination from employees but it is far less frequent that I advise in respect of discriminatory behaviour displayed by an employee.

"In fact, I am struggling to remember the last time I did. Given the onslaught of comments flooding social media today, this clearly does not mean that it is no longer a problem. We must ask ourselves - is there a reason why this behaviour is not formally challenged more often?

"Is it that employers are unsure of their entitlement to regulate behaviour outside of work, that colleagues are afraid of stepping forward, that they do not see their workplace as a ‘safe space’ or simply that employers see this as something they can ignore as long as it is not ‘on their watch?"

Ms O'Mally added: "We should all be aware of the moral and social obligations to challenge such unacceptable actions, but what about the legal options?

"Employers must be aware that an employee can be dismissed for misconduct taking place outside of the workplace, and the use of racist language and making of online threats could potentially constitute gross misconduct justifying immediate dismissal without any entitlement to notice.

"That would also need to be reflected in any subsequent reference for that individual and, in certain regulated professions, may even need to be reported to the regulator meaning that the employee may not be able to work in that role in the future.

She added: "Employees who suffer racist (or other discriminatory) abuse at work should report this immediately to their employer, which is legally obliged to investigate the complaint and take appropriate action. If one employee discriminates against or harasses another, the employer will be liable unless it has taken reasonable steps to prevent such conduct from taking place.

"Individual employees should also be aware that they do not have to be the victim of discrimination to benefit from protection under the Equality Act.

"In particular, harassment can be enforced by individuals other than the victim if the behaviour is ‘related to’ race (or another protected characteristic).

Ms O'Mally added: "Harassment occurs when the conduct of one individual has the purpose or effect of violating another person’s dignity, or creates an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment.