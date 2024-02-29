The National Fish and Chip Awards took place on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 and was hosted by comedian Rob Beckett.

The awards honour the best of the best businesses within the fish and chip industry both on home shores and for the first time this year, international ones too.

Guests at the event included fish and chip business owners, industry partners and sponsors and over the last few months, businesses have been scrutinised, applicants have been interviewed and skills have been tested by sector specialists.

Whiteheads Fish and Chips. (Pic credit: National Federation of Fish Friers)

Awards organiser and president of the National Federation of Fish Friers, Andrew Crook, said: “The National Fish and Chip Awards 2024 has been a remarkable experience to be part of.

“Our winners and finalists have put their all into making their fish and chip businesses stand out for all the right reasons.

“It’s no secret that the sector has been hit hard by economic hardship, yet we have seen firsthand how chippies up and down the country, and overseas, are thinking fast on their feet to defy the odds without compromising on ethical standpoints, quality and most importantly, great tasting fish and chips.

“We are bursting with pride for our winners and other contenders. It’s a privilege to be able to support and encourage them further and they should all be proud of what they’ve achieved. Fish and chip teams rarely have a moment to pause but we hope everyone takes some time to enjoy the celebrations ahead of getting back to what they do best.”

Derek Dews from T.Quality. (Pic credit: National Federation of Fish Friers)

Category winners have been invited to visit Norway in June for a unique experience with Seafood from Norway.

Two of the winners were Whiteheads Fish and Chips, Hornsea that won an award for Environment and Sustainability and Derek Dews from Leeds-based T. Quality who won the Outstanding Achievement Award.

Below is a full list of winners.

List of chippies that won awards including two Yorkshire fish and chip shops

Takeaway of the Year

1 - Ship Deck (Caerphilly, Wales)

2 - Yarm Road Fish and Chips (Darlington, County Durham)

3 - The Fish Works (Largs, Scotland)

Restaurant of the Year

1 - Knights Fish Restaurant (Glastonbury, Somerset)

2 - Pier Point Restaurant (Torquay, Devon)

3 - Noah’s (Bristol)

Field to Frier

Bells Fish and Chips (Durham, County Durham)

Drywite Young Fish Frier of the Year

Jamie Russo from Redcloak Fish Bar (Stonehaven, Scotland)

Newcomer of the Year

Redcloak Fish Bar (Stonehaven, Scotland)

Employee of the Year

Jamie Toland (Taylors, Greater Manchester)

Mobile Operator of the Year

Jojo’s Fish and Chips (Stafford, Staffordshire)

Multiple Operator of the Year

Bells Fish and Chips (Durham, County Durham)

Environment and Sustainability Award

Whiteheads Fish and Chips (Hornsea, East Yorkshire)

Staff Training and Development Award

The Real Food Cafe (Tyndrum, Scotland)

Marketing and Innovation Award

Zero Plus Fish and Chips (Cardiff, Wales)

Quality Accreditation Champion

French’s Fish Shop (Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk)

Overseas Fish and Chip Shop

Wright’s Fish and Chips (Georgia, US)

Supplier of the Year Award

Ceres (Atherstone, Warwickshire)

Outstanding Achievement