The countdown to the National Fish and Chip Awards begins and the ceremony will take place on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

To celebrate this occasion and the businesses that have successfully reached the Takeaway of the Year final, the National Federation of Fish Friers which organises the awards is highlighting that the public’s enthusiasm for fish and chips has sparked a new wave of excellent hospitality within UK chip shops.

The ‘Golden Fork’ competition is being launched at every fish and chip shop featured in the Takeaway of the Year finalist line-up to honour the public for their support during challenging times for the industry.

Mister C's in Selby. (Pic credit: National Federation of Fish Friers)

This includes local fish and chip outlets Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough in Bridlington, Mister C’s, The Fish Bank in Sherburn-in-Elmet and Auckley Friery in Doncaster, which will be offering customers the chance to win numerous prizes.

Chip shop enthusiasts are invited to take part in the giveaway by visiting the Golden Fork microsite from February 19 to February 24 to spn the virtual golden fork to get a chip shop treat. If they are successful, they will receive a QR code which simply needs to be presented at the chip shop to redeem the item.

Awards organiser and president of the National Federation of Fish Friers, Andrew Crook, said: “The National Fish and Chip Awards is the perfect segway from National Chip Week and we are committed to supporting the ongoing dedication of all our industry professionals for creating exceptional fish and chips which remains a staple part of UK mealtimes.

The Fish Bank in Sherburn-in-Elmet. (Pic credit: National Federation of Fish Friers)

“We don’t have long to go before the big day, so while we’re celebrating the awards and acknowledging the incredible work of the chip shop teams, we want to show our appreciation to loyal customers for their ongoing support of the business and to encourage more people to visit their local chippy. We hope everyone has great fun taking part and enjoys the various fish and chips feasts that are up for grabs.”

The 10 chip shops are invited to the awards ceremony hosted by comedian Rob Beckett on February 28, 2024 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge in London, where he will announce the winner.

The list of Takeaway of the Year fish and chip shops finalists are:

- The Fish Works, Largs, Scotland

- Yarm Road Fish and Chips, Darlington, Co. Durham

- Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough, Bridlington

- Mister C’s, Selby

- The Fish Bank, Sherburn-in-Elmet

- Auckley Friery, Doncaster

- Marina Fish & Chips, Skegness, Lincolnshire

- Finney’s Fish and Chips, Benllech, Wales

- Ship Deck, Caerphilly, Wales