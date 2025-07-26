The Wizard Walk of York has been named the best family attraction in the world by Tripadvisor.

The Wizard Walk of York tour has topped the list for Best Family Attraction in the World in the Tripadvisor Best of the Best Awards 2025.

The list is based on review data, feedback and comments from more than eight million attractions.

The wandering wizard of York is part of a husband and wife duo Dan and Bev Wood.

WizardFest parade outside York Minster. (Pic credit: The Story of You / Wizard Walk of York)

Mr Wood, also known as Phoenix the Red, said: “We were over the moon to win third place back in 2023, but to climb to first place worldwide just two years later is absolutely mind-blowing!

“We’re so grateful to all the families who have booked for a magical experience like no other, and taken the time to leave such enchanting feedback after.”

The list of other winners includes Vila Encantada Dinosaur Park in Brazil, an interactive pirate cruise in Florida, a dolphin experience in South Carolina and LEGOLAND in California.

The Wizard Walk of York has also won Best Tour for the third year in a row in the Little Vikings Awards for Kids and Best Birthday Entertainer again.

At the Visit York Awards, they were awarded Experience of the Year and also picked up silver nationally at the VisitEngland Awards in Brighton.

A new wizard tour guide Viridian the Green joined the company.

The tour team hosted WizardFest in May, visited by more than 600 families over three days and included more than 20 local businesses and activities, as a celebration.

There were extra tours, dragon meet-and-greets, LEGO workshops, bath-bomb making, themed food and drink and a parade through York.

“We set out to create something different and unique in York, and create unforgettable memories through magic, fun and laughter,” Mr Wood said.