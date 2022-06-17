Yorkshire Building Society scoops four top awards at the Moneyfacts Awards

The Bradford-based mutual took the top awards in four categories at the Moneyfacts Awards in London this week, claiming the Best No Notice Account Provider, Best Building Society Savings Provider, Best Building Society Mortgage Provider and the Personal Finance Provider of the Year.

The mutual was also highly commended in the Best First-Time Buyer Mortgage Provider category and commended in the Best Remortgage Provider and Best Fixed Rate Mortgage Provider categories.

David Morris, chief commercial officer at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “It’s an absolute honour to have been recognised with the top awards at such a prestigious event. We’re so proud our award-winning products continue to support millions of members to build financial resilience and to own their own home.

