Yorkshire engineers RWO report strong growth, with positive outlook for 2025

New work in the data centre, commercial and residential sectors has seen Yorkshire civil structural and geoenvironmental engineering firm RWO secure strong sustainable growth in the last 12 months.

With a healthy forward order book on the back of a resilient performance, the firm, which has offices at Mabgate Mills on the outskirts of Leeds, works with national developers, contractors and local authorities, providing engineering support from feasibility through to construction, has posted a 20% increase in revenues in FY2025.

Growth for the year end 2025 has seen overall turnover rise to £3.5m with the company looking to boost this further to £4m in 2026.

MD Ross Oakley reports strong sustainable growth for RWO and expects to see increased volumes of work across all sectors in the coming months

Led by a team of industry experienced board directors and currently employing a 35-strong workforce, revenue increase has also been driven by investment in additional skilled engineering talent and a restructure of the business into a discipline-based operation.

Projects including a package of civil, structural and geo environmental engineering services for various data centre projects along with education and police training facilities, are among the highlights of a ‘busy’ last 12 months.

The firm, which lists the Vistry Group, Karbon Homes, Taylor Wimpey, Bellway Homes, Barratt Developments, Latos Global Switch, Black & White Engineering, Gleeds, Cloud HQ and Vantage among its current clients, has also secured structural and site engineering work for a leader in the manufacture and installation of high mast lights for airports and highways, as well as development specialists the Banks Group in the last quarter.

Planned new work in the coming months together with ongoing recruitment of skilled people and technical resources to support client projects, will only strengthen operations and contribute further to planned growth, said managing director Ross Oakley.

He added: “We continue to remain focused on delivering high quality services following a realignment of operations, all backed by unsurpassed experience and project management expertise to deliver the services clients require. We have further strengthened our order book and expanded our service offering, boosting the foundations of our business – all supported by a dedicated and skilled team.