Young entrepreneur Erika Maybury increases scale of business empire by acquiring Huddersfield-based Worthington Brown

Worthington Brown was launched by Neil Worthington in 1990, and the business provides design and creative services to businesses from small start-ups and SMEs to national brands.

A spokesman said: "It has now been acquired by Hollywood Agency, a social media, branding and web agency based in Holmfirth. Hollywood Agency was founded by Erika Maybury who set up the business in 2016 when she was just 19 years old.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The agency has since gone on to cater for clients in the UK to further afield in Europe and the US, with ambitious plans for growth."

Hollywood Agency’s Senior Team Left to Right Erika Maybury (Managing Director), Neil Worthington (Creative Director), Leah Davis (Head of Brand).

Founder and Managing Director of Hollywood Agency, Ms Maybury said: “We’ve always worked closely with Worthington Brown and we’ve had our eye on them as a potential buy-out for a while; their client base is very impressive, and their work is the epitome of creativity. We’re delighted to have it as part of our agency and combine our shared expertise to offer our clients the best solutions."

"Our aim at Hollywood Agency is to be the biggest and most creative agency in the area and to continue growing both organically and through further acquisition.”

Neil Worthington, owner of Worthington Brown will continue to work at Hollywood Agency as the company's creative director.

He said, “When I first founded Worthington Brown it was all about youth, energy and bags of creativity. I’m thrilled that Erika has chosen to buy Worthington Brown and take the business

forward with this very same ethos."