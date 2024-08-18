This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Tripadvisor has listed 30 of its best luxury hotels in the UK for visitors to book and two are based in Yorkshire.

The Grand York has an award winning cookery school and a luxury spa and is known for its five-star service as well as good quality food and beverages.

It has been named the third best luxury hotel in the country by review website Tripadvisor and Legacy at The Grand has been awarded the prestigious 3 AA Rosettes in May this year.

The hotel is located on Station Rise in York city centre and opened in May 2010 after an extensive renovation of the former North Eastern Railway headquarters, which is known as one of York’s most iconic Edwardian buildings.

The Grand Hotel in York. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

The building was originally built in 1906 as a ‘Palace of Business’ and today it is a luxury hotel and has established an internationally popular reputation for its top class service, modern and stylish bedrooms and unique historic environment.

It underwent a £15 million refurbishment in 2017 and now boasts 207 individually designed bedrooms, a spa, a restaurant, a cocktail lounge and meeting and event spaces.

The hotel has a four and a half star rating on Tripadvisor with 7,424 reviews.

Another Yorkshire-based hotel was included in the list of most luxurious - Dakota Leeds. This hotel is 18th on the list.

It is a 94-bedroom hotel with a destination cocktail bar and grill located on Russell Street in Leeds city centre.

The grill serves a menu with a brasserie-style service and the bar has an outdoor terrace overlooking Greek Street. The luxurious bedrooms are fully air conditioned with a smart TV and media hub, complimentary high speed internet, and contemporary ensuite bathrooms with showers and bespoke toiletries.