Care home residents host Easter bunny hunt

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Mount Vale Care Home have been having fantastic fun hiding Easter bunnies all through Northallerton for local children and their families to find.

The staff and residents decided to challenge local children to find 12 Easter bunnies that have been hiding in all kinds of different shops all over the town centre.The children then have to write down the number of each bunny and where they have been found in order to take part in the Easter Bunny Hunt.

Local supermarkets have helped us with the hunt by donating some Easter Eggs to be given away as prizes.

Activities Co-ordinator Louise Chapman said: “We’ve all had such fun joining in with the local community and hiding all the bunnies. Liaising with local nurseries and schools, our residents are looking forward to seeing all the entries and finding out the winners.”

Margaret a resident said: “I am looking forward to taking part in the Easter Bunny Hunt with my grandchildren, I think the children will all have a great time too”

