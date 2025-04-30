Care home residents' Viral TikTok lands VIP Tour at Leeds United's ground

Residents at Nesfield Lodge Dementia Care Home in Leeds recently recorded a heartfelt TikTok video in tribute to their local team, Leeds United Football Club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The video quickly went viral, catching the attention of the club, who were so moved by the gesture that they invited the residents on an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Elland Road.

The team at Nesfield Lodge eagerly accepted the invitation. Fifteen residents, accompanied by colleagues and family members, set off to explore the legendary home of Leeds United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the private tour, the group had the chance to walk pitchside, step inside the changing rooms, and visit the media suite. Proudly wearing blue and yellow hats, t-shirts, and outfits, the residents were mesmerised by the experience, guided by the friendly and welcoming LUFC staff on a warm and sunny day.

Nesfield Lodge had an amazing day visiting LUFC.

Laura Pickering, Home Manager at Nesfield Lodge Dementia Care Home, said: “A huge thank you to Leeds United Foundation for inviting us on this unforgettable tour. You’ve made some of our residents' and colleagues' dreams come true. Our residents loved being able to support their local team, in the way they do best - laughing, smiling and even singing. We had an amazing time.”

Paige Foster, Activities Coordinator, added: “It was such a special experience to hear some of our residents reminiscing about the stadium and the times they used to go watch matches with their dads, uncles, and families.

“The team at Leeds United were incredibly accommodating, making sure the entire tour was wheelchair and dementia-friendly. They spoke clearly and loudly so everyone could follow along, and they let us take our time.’’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Resident Jean shared how nostalgic the visit was for her: “It brought back so many happy memories. My dad, Leslie, who is also a resident at Nesfield Lodge, used to take me to matches when I was young, along with my Uncle Dennis. It was so nice to be back there. When we returned home, I went straight to my dad to show him my VIP lanyard and tell him how much the stadium had changed.”

Nesfield Lodge are the champions!

To watch Nesfield Lodge’s TikTok video, with resident Dennis taking lead vocals, click here: https://www.tiktok.com/@orchardcarehomes/video/7474922065632578838

Nesfield Lodge Dementia Care Home in Belle Isle, Leeds, is part of the Orchard Care Homes group, which operates 23 care homes in the Midlands and the North of England.

It offers short-term respite care and residential dementia care and holds a ‘good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission. For more information about the home visit: https://orchardcarehomes.com/carehomes/nesfield-lodge-belle-isle-leeds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad