Don't be puzzled by dogs wearing muzzles, says Dogs Trust Leeds

Dogs Trust Leeds is raising awareness about the many reasons why some dogs are trained to wear a muzzle in the hope of changing perceptions and encouraging more people to consider adopting one of the muzzled dogs patiently waiting for their forever homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Muzzle training is often misunderstood, leading to people believing that a muzzled dog is dangerous or difficult. In reality, muzzles are an important tool that can help dogs feel more comfortable and safer in certain situations.

Sadly, dogs that wear muzzles can take longer to find homes, something Dogs Trust Leeds hopes to change by sharing the benefits of muzzle training and the various reasons a dog might wear one. These reasons include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To ensure safety when a dog is frightened, unwell, or in pain. Fear and discomfort can affect a dog's behaviour, and a muzzle allows a vet or owner to provide treatment quickly and safely in an emergency.

Mac at Dogs Trust Leeds

To prevent dogs from eating things that could be harmful. Some dogs have strict dietary requirements, while others are prone to picking up and swallowing things they shouldn't. A muzzle can be an essential tool to help keep them safe.

To support responsible ownership and ensure the safety of dogs and those around them. Some dogs may have a high prey drive, a history of chasing, or may become overwhelmed in certain situations. A muzzle allows them to enjoy walks and interactions safely.

One of the muzzle-trained dogs currently waiting for their forever families is Mac, the six-year-old Border Collie Crossbreed. Mac was found as a stray and has been waiting to find his perfect match for much longer than most dogs as he's quite shy, nervous and likes to take his time getting to know new friends. However, thanks to Dogs Trust Leeds introduction plan, once you're in Mac's circle of trust, you'll see just how snuggly and affectionate he can be.

Mac can get nervous about strangers touching him but is happy to wear a muzzle and keep himself to himself on his walks. Due to his nerves, Mac prefers to walk in quieter areas and travels well, so he won't mind being driven to quieter places or for fun days out. Mac is looking for a calm, peaceful and predictable forever home where he can show you just how smart and loyal he is.

Mac at Dogs Trust Leeds

Kelly Walker, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Leeds, says, "Dogs are muzzled for a range of reasons, and it doesn't necessarily mean they are aggressive as some may assume. There are a variety of different dog breeds in our care who wear muzzles, and our staff put in lots of work behind the scenes to ensure muzzle training is a positive and fun experience for the dogs in our care."

"It can be useful for all dogs to be comfortable wearing a muzzle as you never know when it might come in handy. Dogs can learn to happily wear a muzzle in the same way that they learn to wear a collar. They can still enjoy their walks, pant freely, drink water and have treats. I hope by highlighting some of our fabulous current residents who wear a muzzle, we can help people understand that wearing one is normal for many dogs and isn't anything to be concerned about."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dogs Trust Leeds wants to spread the message that muzzle training is a sign of responsible dog ownership, not a reflection of a dog's temperament. The rehoming centre hopes that by spreading awareness, more people will open their hearts and homes to these wonderful dogs who are ready to become loving companions.