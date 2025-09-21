Forces charity The Not Forgotten ends nationwide tour with Lincolnshire Freemasons

Ex-services members from the Lincolnshire Freemasons at the Grimsthorpe Castle event near Bourne

Forces veterans, Lincolnshire Freemasons, friends, and families gathered at Grimsthorpe Castle near Bourne for the finale of a nationwide tour of The Not Forgotten Charity to highlight the sacrifices made by UK servicemen and women.

The Lincolnshire date was the fifth in a week-long schedule supported by Freemasons’ Provinces, and was blessed with the week’s best weather.

Leader of Lincolnshire's Freemasons Dave Wheeler said: "What a week! This Grimsthorpe Castle event was a resounding success, with stunning weather, a great venue and top class entertainment. What a brilliant, happy atmosphere!"

The day was born after Lincolnshire's Freemasons were contacted by colleagues in Suffolk to ask if Lincolnshire would host and support a garden party for the Not Forgotten Charity. The answer was a resounding 'YES' and a chain of events was set in motion.