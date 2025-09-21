Forces charity The Not Forgotten ends nationwide tour with Lincolnshire Freemasons
The Lincolnshire date was the fifth in a week-long schedule supported by Freemasons’ Provinces, and was blessed with the week’s best weather.
Leader of Lincolnshire's Freemasons Dave Wheeler said: "What a week! This Grimsthorpe Castle event was a resounding success, with stunning weather, a great venue and top class entertainment. What a brilliant, happy atmosphere!"
The day was born after Lincolnshire's Freemasons were contacted by colleagues in Suffolk to ask if Lincolnshire would host and support a garden party for the Not Forgotten Charity. The answer was a resounding 'YES' and a chain of events was set in motion.
The Not Forgotten Charity transforms the lives of veterans and serving military personnel struggling with injury, illness or isolation by bringing people together, lifting spirits, and restoring dignity and confidence. They run a varied year-round programme of social events, day outings, respite and challenge breaks all around the UK and aboard, and prestige royal events at Buckingham Palace and St James's Palace. These events improve physical and mental health, reduce isolation and loneliness, build self-esteem, re-establish the camaraderie, and peer support for those who desperately miss that sense of belonging. Enabling beneficiaries and their families to live a happier, more sociable and more confident life.