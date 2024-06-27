Hallamshire Physiotherapy becomes Corporate Contributor at Sheffield Theatres
Adam Battey, Trust and Partnerships Development Officer for Sheffield Theatres, said, “We are thrilled that Hallamshire Physiotherapy have joined Sheffield Theatres' Corporate Contributors Scheme. This collaboration shows their real commitment to the health and wellbeing of the performers and professionals using our spaces, and we hope that our relationship grows in the future."
Peter Thomason, Director of Hallamshire Physiotherapy Clinic, replied, “We are honoured to have this agreement with such a prestigious company, whose theatres make up the largest regional theatre complex outside the London region. We look forward to helping with the health and wellbeing of everyone involved with the theatre.”
Hallamshire Physiotherapy Clinic was established in 2004 with the intention of providing a centre of excellence for physiotherapy, based on outstanding staff and a commitment to provide a high-quality service. Today the clinic has three locations and an outstanding reputation, with over twenty therapists providing specialist treatments in areas such as: Neurological Rehabilitation alongside the PD Warrior Programme, Balance/Vestibular Rehabilitation, Respiratory Treatment, MSK/Musculoskeletal Problems, Spinal Specialist Rehabilitation, Women’s and Men’s Health, Sports Injury, Sports Massage and many more.
Sheffield Theatres is a theatre complex in Sheffield. It comprises three theatres: the Crucible, the Lyceum and the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse. These theatres make up the largest regional theatre complex outside the London region and show a variety of in-house and touring productions.
For more information about Hallamshire Physiotherapy Clinic, please visit: www.hallamshirephysiotherapy.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.