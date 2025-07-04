Kirkgate Market: Youngest market traders in Leeds to sell fresh fruit and vegetables from their school garden
Local school children will experience the market life, as they sell fresh, school-grown fruit and vegetables to the public.
This is part of a food education programme called Young Marketeers, run by the charity School Food Matters and supported by the National Lottery Community Fund.
It offers children a chance to grow food from seed with the help of expert gardeners before harvesting and selling their fresh produce to their local community.
There will be many enterprising children from eight schools who will be selling potatoes, kale, beetroot, courgettes, strawberries, blackcurrants, various herbs, and more at their stalls on the day. It will take place at Kirkgate Market on Friday, July 4, 2025, from 11am to 1pm.
Becky Mears, a local food educator and founder of the social enterprise Seasonwell, will join the event to help the children prepare a Mediterranean salad.
All the money raised will be donated to Incredible Edible Leeds.
Founder and chief executive at School Food Matters, Stephanie Slater, said: “We want every child to understand that food begins in the soil, not on a supermarket shelf.
“There's no better way to bring that to life than by giving children the chance to grow their own fruit and vegetables at school.
“For the last 14 years, the Young Marketeers programme has been educating children about food production, sparking entrepreneurial spirit, nurturing healthy eating habits, and building awareness around food waste.
“We can't wait for this year's Market Day to see the children proudly showcase the fruits of their labour.”
