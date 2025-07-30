Linda, Laura, Joe, Keith and Matthew from Yorkshire represent UK at International Scout event in Portugal

Joe Harrison, a Music Student, Laura Willingham, works in Legal Services, Matthew Plant, works in IT, Keith Partridge and Linda Allen, who are both retired are all from Leeds and are currently with nearly 500 UK Scouts on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure, known as World Scout Moot, in Portugal.

Some 9000 Scouts from across the world, aged between 18 and 25 years old, are gathered in Portugal for the 16th World Scout Moot.

The adventure began in Tejo Park in Lisbon on July 25 and will finish in Porto. Throughout the jam-packed event, they are immersing themselves in Portuguese communities and culture. The international Scouting event includes a 4-day expedition, during which, participants group with Scouts from other countries and take one of 100 routes through remote parts of Portugal.

After the expedition, the different groups reconvene with the other participants to have the remaining days filled with Scouting activities, international cultural learning and skill development at a camp base in Ovar, before the closing celebration and heading back home.

Joe is looking forward to meeting people from around the world

Full of anticipation as they got ready to leave for the adventure, Laura said: “This is my first time at an international Scouting event. I’ve never represented the UK in a way like this before, so it's really a unique opportunity for me to share our culture and learn about other cultures.”

Joe said: “I’m excited to meet other Scouts from around the world and especially the Japanese Scouts. The route that I’m taking means I’ll get to travel across both beach and countryside in Portugal which sounds amazing.”

Matthew said: “This is my first time at an international event for Scouting and it’s great to be going with so many other Scouts from the UK, but knowing I’ll get to meet Scouts from all over the world makes it really exciting and special.”

Keith and Linda areScout volunteers and are helping to deliver the event. Volunteering has brought them both many opportunities, but being able to be part of this international adventure and provide a chance for the young adults of Scouting to take part in this unique experience has them filled with excitement.

Matthew is looking forward to his first international event

With the final preparations complete Linda said: “It’s always an adventure volunteering with Scouts but this is a new experience for me. I’ve never been part of an international Scout event and I’m really looking forward to meeting new people and supporting the young adults who are participants of the Moot.”

Keith said: “I am excited to learn about the other Moot participants cultures and histories. I am looking forward to playing my part in helping young adults from across the world have fun and learn new skills.”

This year’s theme of World Scout Moot is ‘engage’. The event encourages Scouts to connect with others and their community through cross-cultural exchange, understanding, and friendship. World Scout Moot not only gives participants their own unique experiences, but the opportunity to embed the skills and internal drive to positively impact the world around them. Opportunities like this continue to be created thanks to the support of the players of People's Postcode Lottery.

Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields wished the ambassadors from Yorkshire well prior to their departure by saying: “A massive good luck to Linda, Laura, Joe, Keith and Matthew and all the UK Scouts who are at the World Scout Moot. This is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and the world around us, while exploring how you can create meaningful change.

Laura is looking forward to learning new customs and culture