No end to Support Dogs pup Enzo’s talents

This handsome chap will one day become someone’s lifeline.

Enzo the Fox Red Labrador is in training with the Sheffield-based Support Dogs charity, which trains and provides specialist assistance dogs to help autistic children, as well as adults with epilepsy or a physical disability, to live safer, more independent lives.

Eight-month-old Enzo recently completed his six-month assessment with Support Dogs – and he passed with flying colours!

Emily Moss, a puppy co-ordinator with the charity, said: “He did really well overall, he's a happy, confident boy with a brilliant happy dance!”

Enzo scored highly for his recall to both whistle and voice, though he didn’t stray far and did lots of check-ins. Enzo also fared well while greeting people, and he just needs a little more practise with loose lead walking while in green spaces.

He also travels well and is sociable with other dogs, being happy to walk past them without any trouble. He’s also confident in the shops – fantastic for his future career as a support dog as he will need to be comfortable in all environments to enable his partner to access all areas.

Emily added: “He is very adaptable and loves to train and learn new things.”

Enzo’s next step in training is to continue building up his skills, visit more busier environments, work through his adolescence, which is just beginning, carry on with his loose lead walking in a variety of places and then complete his 12-month assessment in December.

Emily said: “Enzo is so lovely, very goofy, laid back and he does a brilliant happy dance! He loves his toys. Don't let all this fool you, though - he is a clever boy.

“At the moment, he would be suitable for any of our three training programmes – autism assistance, disability assistance or epilepsy seizure alert.”

When not in training, Enzo loves to play with this toys or snooze in the garden with his volunteer puppy socialisers – he lives in Stockport with Rod and Lindsay Young, parents of Connor Young, who dresses up in Support Dogs’ mascot suit at events.

Support Dogs is in desperate need of volunteer puppy socialisers, who provide a nurturing home for its puppies in their first year. They need to live within an hour from Support Dogs’ training centre in Sheffield, have time to dedicate to the puppy’s needs and have an enclosed garden.