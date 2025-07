Porter-turned-Photographer captures Team GB’s Paralympic triumphs

Graham Beardsley, Service Assistant at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH), has recently returned from a second stint in Paris, where he covered the Paralympic Triathlon events as an accredited photographer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This follows his earlier work in the summer at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where he captured the excitement of the Triathlon events for British Triathlon and Team GB.

Graham initially spent 10 days in Paris during the Olympics, fully immersed in the action and atmosphere of the world’s most prestigious sporting event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was an amazing experience to be part of such a prestigious event, surrounded by some of the world’s best photographers,” said Graham.

Graham Beardsley, Service Assistant at DBTH, captures Team GB at the Paralympics.

“The energy, the atmosphere, and the sheer talent on display was incredible. Covering the success of Team GB, especially in the Triathlon events, was an absolute honour, and seeing our athletes compete and succeed on the world stage was truly inspiring.”

Returning to Paris for the Paralympic Games in late August, Graham faced new challenges with a more condensed schedule due to unforeseen circumstances.

He said: "The River Seine caused huge problems with the water quality levels dropping after recent rainfall, so familiarisation swims were cancelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What should have been two days of racing became one day” Graham explained.

Graham Beardsley, Service Assistant at DBTH, captures Team GB at the Paralympics.

“It meant that, especially in the afternoon, all the athletes were racing; some were in the swim, others on the bike, and others on the run. It was a nightmare to try and capture everyone evenly—head on a swivel comes to mind! But it was so great to see the range of athletes with different levels of disability racing so professionally, and the levels of competition were amazing."

Graham joined Doncaster Royal Infirmary during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to work part-time as a Service Assistant.

A number of Graham’s stunning photographs from both the Olympic and Paralympic Games have been shared via DBTH’s channels and social media platforms, showcasing the remarkable talent within the hospital’s workforce, as well as picked up on various news outlets including the BBC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suzy Brain England OBE, Chair of the Board at DBTH, praised Graham’s contributions, saying: “We are incredibly fortunate to have such talented individuals working amongst us—waving the flag not only for Team GB but also Team DBTH. We want to thank Graham for sharing these exceptional images with us, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”