Primrose House Care Home to host first ever Brough’s Crufts for National Pet Month

By Terri Kidd
Contributor
Published 16th Apr 2025, 09:33 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 10:48 BST
Residents from Primrose House Care Home in East Yorkshire are paw-sitively thrilled to announce the home’s first Brough’s Crufts dog show on Saturday April 26 from 1pm – a community event in celebration of National Pet Month.

Held in the Primrose House gardens, this fun-filled event will bring together local canine owners for light-hearted competition in aid of Dogs Trust. Categories include:

  • Best Looking Dog
  • Waggiest Tail
  • Best Time for Agility
  • Scruffiest Dog
  • Worst Behaved
  • Highest Jumper

79-year-old Primrose House resident, Margaret Arthur, said, ‘I am very excited to have plenty of dogs to cuddle! I didn’t used to like dogs, but I’ve grown very fond of them and I’m looking forward to meeting them all.’

Residents at Primrose House are looking forward to Brough's CruftsResidents at Primrose House are looking forward to Brough's Crufts
Residents at Primrose House are looking forward to Brough's Crufts

An Easter Market will be running alongside the event, offering treats, gifts, and goodies for animal lovers of all ages.

General Manager at Primrose House, Braiden Brettell, added,

Residents at Primrose House love having dogs visit the home, especially during pet therapy sessions which offer so many physical and emotional benefits for older people.

‘It’s £5 to enter your dog, and all proceeds from Brough’s Crufts will be donated to Dogs Trust in South Cave, helping support the incredible work they do for dogs in need. All are welcome to join us for a fantastic day.’

To enter your pup in Primrose House’s Brough’s Crufts, call 01482 690203 or email [email protected], or visit https://danforthcarehomes.co.uk/primrose-house.

About Primrose House

Primrose House in Brough, operated by Danforth Care Homes, offers 24-hour residential, respite, and dementia care in a luxury setting. Opened in June 2023, Primrose House has 66 ensuite bedrooms, ambient communal lounges, landscaped gardens, and a plush cinema room. Primrose House is rated 9.9 out of 10 on care home review site, carehome.co.uk.

