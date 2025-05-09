Specsavers Rotherham unveils full store refit and upgraded testing technology

A Rotherham opticians has completed a full refurbishment of its store, bringing in new technology and improved testing facilities to better meet the needs of the local community. Specsavers Rotherham has undergone a total transformation following a significant investment of £150,000.

As part of the refit, all test rooms have been upgraded and fitted with the latest equipment, including an optical coherence tomography (OCT) scanner, which allows optometrists to see below the surface of the eye and detect signs of serious eye conditions earlier than traditional methods.

Agyapal Dhaliwal,store directorsaid: ‘We’re extremely proud of the store’s new look and the investment we’ve made in the latest diagnostic technology. This means we can continue to offer the very best care to our community – in a space that’s modern, comfortable and ready for the future.’

The store, which is locally owned and run, marked its official reopeningwith a ribbon-cutting event, attended by Specsavers’ director of stores, Tom McKnight. Also taking part in the ceremony was the store’s longest-serving team member, Richard Hulley, who has worked at Specsavers Rotherham for over 30 years.

‘It was brilliant to welcome Tom to the store and a special moment for Richard, who has been a familiar face here for more than three decades. It was a great way to celebrate the next chapter for Specsavers Rotherham’, Agyapal added.

The updated store layout and technology aims to improve customer flow and reduce waiting times, while also offering an enhanced experience for those needing eye care.