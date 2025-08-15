Swimmers make a splash, raising over £2,500 for York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity

A dedicated team of six swimmers recently made a significant splash at the iconic Great North Swim in Lake Windermere, collectively raising an impressive sum of over £2,500 for York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity.

Comprising of staff members and their families from across York and Bridlington Hospitals, the team's motivation stemmed from a shared desire to directly support staff wellbeing and enhance patient care within their wards and departments.

Among the participants was Rebecca Bradley, Head of Information Governance & Data Protection Officer, who used the Great North Swim as a part of her training for her upcoming Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swim. Rebecca’s exceptional efforts alone contributed an impressive £1,100 to the total.

Rebecca Bradley raises over £1,000 for York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity by completing the one-mile Great Nort Swim challenge

Reflecting on the experience, Rebecca highlighted the event's broad appeal: "The Great North Swim is a perfect challenge for everyone, from those just testing the waters with open-water swimming to more experienced swimmers aiming for a personal best. It's incredibly well-organised, in a beautiful part of the country, and truly a fun swim to be involved in. For newcomers, it's an excellent goal to work towards, and for seasoned pros, it offers a fantastic opportunity to push your limits."